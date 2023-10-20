Greenville rivals take the field as high school football regular season winds down

Tailgate Tour: St Joes @ Christ Church
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The high school football regular season is winding down as teams across the Upstate take the field Friday night.

This week, FOX Carolina Tailgate Tour’s Game of the St. Joe’s at Christ Church.

We broke down the rivalry between these two teams and why there is extra motivation this season.

We’re tracking scores across the area. You can follow all of the biggest games with our live scoreboard.

