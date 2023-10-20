Greenville schools play with extra motivation for this year’s rivalry

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Whether it’s Clemson-South Carolina or Duke-North Carolina, there’s something special about rivalry games, and that’s what we have in Greenville for FOX Carolina’s Game of the Week.

Christ Church and St. Joseph’s have played each other at least once per year since St. Joe’s started its program in 2010, and Christ Church has won 14 out of the 17 meetings.

“It’s an intense rivalry. We’ve got respect for the rival over there,” Christ Church Head Coach Quin Hatfield said. “And these games always seem to come down to the end. Three out of the last four times we’ve played, it’s come down to literally the last possession of the game.”

Christ Church has a 4-game winning streak over St. Joe’s, but this year their rivals have extra motivation. That’s because Christ Church is the defending Class A state champion.

“Fans will be jacked, players will be jacked on both sides,” Hatfield said. “It’ll be a fun environment. Always is.”

Last year’s class A state player of the year, Christ Church Senior Running Back and Safety Dashun Reeder said he can separate his friendships with the other team from the field.

“They might be your friends, but you’ve got your brothers with you,” Reeder said. “You want to win a game with your brothers instead of just being ‘keke’ and friendly with your friends.”

Just a two-mile drive from Christ Church, past J.L. Mann, you find their Greenville rivals, St. Joe’s.

St. Joe’s Head Coach Chris Goodman hasn’t beaten Christ Church in two seasons leading his team. St. Joe’s has lost to Christ Church once in the regular season and once in the playoffs each of the last two years, including a state semifinal loss last season.

“We have some kids that some of their families go there (Christ Church), and some of their family goes here (St. Joe’s),” Goodman said. “So everybody kind of knows each other, and that takes care of it being a natural rivalry.”

Goodman is hoping for his first career win in the rivalry this season after starting 0-4 against the Cavaliers. The Knights have been working to recapture what they had from 2018 to 2020 when they beat the Cavaliers three straight times.

St. Joe’s Senior Lineman Walker Wolfram spoke about the final thoughts he’ll have before running onto the field Friday.

“Just play like it’s the last game that I have,” Wolfram said. “Last chance possibly at a rivalry.”

Fellow St. Joe’s Senior Lineman Brogan Poole had a confident message about turning the page on this matchup.

“It means a lot to me. I’m 0-4 against Christ Church,” Poole said. “I want this one. We want this one. And we’re going to get it this Friday.”

