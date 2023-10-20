Marine Corps identifies Marine shot and killed at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday

Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk
Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk(Facebook)
By WITN Web Team and Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of the Marine that investigators said was shot and killed at Camp Lejeune earlier this week.

The Marine Corps said that 19-year-old Lance Corporal Austin Schwenk with the 6th Marine Regiment was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Officials said that Schwenk was enlisted in June of 2022.

He was born in Onslow County but his Facebook page says he graduated from high school in Ohio.

NCIS, who is investigating the case, has not publicly identified the Marine who was arrested for their alleged involvement in the death.

We’re told that the situation unfolded in an on-base barracks room.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
The School District of Oconee County said a football player was airlifted from a Seneca High...
Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Dhruv Patel is accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets
William Bailey
Suspect who barricaded himself inside Anderson County home identified

Latest News

Cherokee County storms
Cherokee County Administration building damaged during Friday evening storms
Assembly Atlanta
WATCH LIVE: Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala: Red Carpet Special
Roofing tar spill in Cherokee Co.
I-85 South reopens following large roofing tar spill in Cherokee Co.
Greenville Country Music Festival kicks off this weekend
Greenville Country Music Fest underway this weekend
Greenville Country Music fest kicks off at CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville.
Greenville Country Music Fest kicks off