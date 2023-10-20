Officers investigating after teenager injured during shooting in Gaffney

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating after a shooting injured a 16-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Limestone Courts at around 3:22 p.m. after someone reported gunshots in the area.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Deputies stated that they are investigating and working on getting surveillance footage from the surrounding area. Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the Gaffney Police Department at (864)-489-8115 or Crime Stoppers.

