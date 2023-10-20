Officials investigating after inmate dies inside Oconee Co. jail

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials are investigating after an inmate died inside the detention center Friday afternoon.

Deputies said crews responded to the detention center at around 2:38 after a deputy reported that an inmate was having a medical episode.

According to deputies, crews arrived at the detention center and treated the inmate. However, they passed away at the scene.

Deputies stated that they asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the inmate’s death. They added that it is standard procedure for SLED to investigate any deaths inside the detention center.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation or the inmate. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.