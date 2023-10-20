One dead following head-on crash in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Thursday night following a crash in Pickens County.

Officials said the head-on crash happened along Greenville Highway at around 8:30 p.m.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jonathan Hall of Liberty, SC. Officials added that Hall was unrestrained during the crash and passed away at the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.