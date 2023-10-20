Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A high school football player was airlifted from a game on Thursday after a medical emergency.

The School District of Oconee County said the player was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital from the junior varsity football game. They are not releasing additional details to protect the privacy of the student.

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina, saying the emergency occurred after a hit on the football field.

“First and foremost, our prayers and support are with the student and his family,” said Seneca High Principal Dylan Hudson. “We have counselors available for students and staff as needed. We ask the community to join us in praying for a full recovery.”

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Bears spotted in downtown Asheville
What's Clicking? 10/20
Teddy bear filled with explosives
Macon Co. woman charged after shooting left man with ‘critical injuries’
