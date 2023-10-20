Saluda rail trail plans move forward, while some N.C. residents have concerns

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three Upstate non-profits banding together to bring a 31-mile railroad back to life. They want to dig it up and turn it into a walking trail system spanning across three counties. But residents on the North Carolina side are split on the idea.

“I’m pretty old and I want to ride it while I can,” said Polk County resident Jeff Harrison.

The news of a new trial was exciting for Harrison and his friend Neal Waldrop, who bike together a couple times a week.

“I’ve been hearing about it for years. It’s something that would really be great for the community for everyone. And get more people outside, outdoors and maybe out of the doctor’s office,” laughed Waldrop.

That’s the goal according to Upstate Forever, Conserving Carolina and PAL of Spartanburg. They’ve all teamed up for the project.

“The trail will connect a lot of communities, mostly rural parts of Spartanburg and Polk County and then on up into the southeast corner of Henderson County,” said Kieran Roe with Conserving Carolina.

They already reached a deal with Norfolk Southern to purchase the railway, so now they’re raising the funds, getting feedback and conducting a feasibility study. The trail will make use of this abandoned railway system. But, not everyone is happy about it. Some residents in a Tyron neighborhood are angry with the new trail being steps away from their backyard.

“It’s right behind my house, so if they put a light, is it gonna shine into my house?” asked Cheryl Guagliardo, who lives near the railroad.

Many Whitney Avenue residents we’ve talked to are worried about safety, privacy, disrupting wildlife, the lack of public parking and losing large backyard space-- which attracted them in the first place. Guagliardo was told that once the nonprofits buy the railway—legally, they can take up to 50 feet of residents’ yards.

“It will still take part of my property so I think for those of us that live on the trail that’s another concern, the property values and how much they’re actually going to take?” she said.

“We want to know what their concerns are and we want to try to address them to the extent we can,” said Roe.

After the feasibility study is complete, they will begin designing the trial and then construction which could take years. To learn more about the project and stay up to date visit www.saludagradetrail.org.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.