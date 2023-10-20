Scattered storms Friday give way to a breezy, beautiful weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noël and Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A cold front keeps rain chances going Friday afternoon but we dry out for a beautiful, but breezy weekend.

After a wet start to Friday, the rain chances linger into the later part of the day as a cold front sweeps through the area. The rain chances are highest in the mountains during the afternoon and evening with a more isolated risk in the Upstate through 6 PM. The rain in the mountains tapers off overnight giving way to a dry start to Saturday.

Isolated to widely scattered storms
Isolated to widely scattered storms(Fox Carolina)

There is a low end risk for severe storms from 1 PM to 7 PM with any storms we see. The main threats are gusty winds and large hail. Brief damaging wind gusts could potentially uproot trees, blow down power lines or cause damage to roofs/open structures. Brief, large quarter-sized hail is possible and could cause minor damage to vehicles.

storm threats
storm threats(storm threats)

Along with the rain, the other noticeable effect of the cold front is the increasing wind. Winds kick up Friday afternoon with the passage of the front with gusts to around 25 mph. The winds stay breezy into Saturday with gusts 20 to 30 mph in the Upstate and the mountains valleys with winds across the mountains tops nearing 40 mph. The mountains continue to stay breezy Sunday with gusts to 20 mph.

winds
winds(winds)

Unlike the last couple of cold fronts, there won’t be a dramatic temperatures dip into the weekend. In fact, we’re mild both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, right around seasonal norms.

weekend
weekend(weekend)

Next week starts off sunny, mild through at least mid-week as of now. While it’s good news for outdoor plans, the next rain chance doesn’t come for another 10 days. The downside to this is the drought is ongoing across our entire area and this long stretch of dry weather means the drought conditions are expected to worsen.

