Upstate non-profit turning old bus into a mobile shoe store

We Care For You is turning an old school bus into a mobile shoe store to bring new shoes to underprivileged kids.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate army veteran is preparing to take his organization on the road.

Jervay Galberth began We Care For You in 2014 while deployed in Afghanistan. Now, his non-profit that gives new shoes to kids in need is renovating an old school bus.

“Two different deals fell through, then the YMCA actually had a bus they weren’t using and sold to us,” said Galberth.

The bus will give the organization more ways to give back to kids.

“A lot of times, we may have events, or we’ll want to go out in the community and bless the kids, but they may not have the transportation to get there. Sometimes the parents show up late, and we’re finished packing up,” said We Care For You Secretary Nekeda Galberth.

When Jervay founded We Care For You nine years ago his goal was to help the community.

“It’s been a journey,” said Nekeda.

To date, the organization has given out over 2,000 pairs of shoes.

“A fresh pair of shoes. It gives them confidence,” said Jervay.

It’s something he knows from experience.

“I always didn’t have the best sneakers growing up and got picked on sometimes,” he added.

The new bus, when finished, will be full of shoes and even a basketball hoop on the back for the kids to play with.

“It’s just going to allow us to be able to go to even more places and pull up, and they’ll be able to jump on the bus, pick out a pair of shoes. We can fit them, give them the VIP experience,” said Jervay.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Travelers should be on alert for potential violent protests and terror attacks, State Department warns
Football
Upstate football games rescheduled due to Friday rain
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
BRISTOL, TN - APRIL 17: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Dollar General Toyota, leads a pack of...
Former NASCAR team owner indicted on federal charges

Latest News

generic crash
One dead following head-on crash in Pickens County
Most Wanted: October 19
Most Wanted: October 19
SWAT responding to scene
SWAT responding after suspect barricades inside Anderson Co. home
Greenville Game of the Week
Greenville schools play with extra motivation for this year’s rivalry