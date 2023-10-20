Upstate non-profit turning old bus into a mobile shoe store

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate army veteran is preparing to take his organization on the road.

Jervay Galberth began We Care For You in 2014 while deployed in Afghanistan. Now, his non-profit that gives new shoes to kids in need is renovating an old school bus.

“Two different deals fell through, then the YMCA actually had a bus they weren’t using and sold to us,” said Galberth.

The bus will give the organization more ways to give back to kids.

“A lot of times, we may have events, or we’ll want to go out in the community and bless the kids, but they may not have the transportation to get there. Sometimes the parents show up late, and we’re finished packing up,” said We Care For You Secretary Nekeda Galberth.

When Jervay founded We Care For You nine years ago his goal was to help the community.

“It’s been a journey,” said Nekeda.

To date, the organization has given out over 2,000 pairs of shoes.

“A fresh pair of shoes. It gives them confidence,” said Jervay.

It’s something he knows from experience.

“I always didn’t have the best sneakers growing up and got picked on sometimes,” he added.

The new bus, when finished, will be full of shoes and even a basketball hoop on the back for the kids to play with.

“It’s just going to allow us to be able to go to even more places and pull up, and they’ll be able to jump on the bus, pick out a pair of shoes. We can fit them, give them the VIP experience,” said Jervay.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.