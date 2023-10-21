Cherokee County Administration building damaged during Friday evening storms

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management said the Cherokee County Administration building was damaged when storms moved through the area Friday evening.

Officials said around 15 to 20 sections of metal that cover the roof’s ridge were blown off during the storm.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene following the storm to clean up the damage and look into making repairs.

