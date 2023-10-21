Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Angerlyn Gively Cruz, a missing 16-year-old from Greenville County.

Deputies said Cruz was last seen at Carolina Academy at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies described Cruz as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Deputies stated that her family believes she may be heading to New York in a black Honda.

Anyone with information regarding Cruz is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.