FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina coaches in the spotlight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina and Clemson are preparing for big upcoming matchups this week as both of their head coaches found themselves in the spotlight recently.

FOX Carolina’s college football analysts Corey Miller and Patrick Sapp joined Sports Director Beth Hoole to discuss both teams.

Shane Beamer made headlines this week after he injured his foot following the Gamecock’s loss to Florida. Our analysts discuss Beamer’s reaction to the game and what he had to say about the loss.

Our analysts discuss Shane Beamer's reaction to South Carolina's loss to Florida and the outlook for the Gamecocks

Dabo Swinney was also in the news this week after he talked about the high expectations that the Clemson fan base has for the team. Our analysts discuss Swinney’s comments and where the team stands following a bye week.

Our analysts talk about Clemson and Dabo Swinney's recent comments about the expectations the fan base has

Finally, our analysts take a look at the biggest games of the week and choose who they think will win in Pick’Em.

