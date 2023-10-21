Game of the Week: Christ Church wins 5th straight over St. Joseph’s

The Greenville rivalry was close all the way, but defending state champs defend themselves again
Christ Church kept St. Joe’s at arm’s length all night to win its 15th game over its Greenville rival out of the 18 times they’ve played.
By Carmine Gemei
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Christ Church scored twice in the first three minutes of the game to take a 14-0 lead. But St. Joe’s fought back.

Even after Christ Church scored with just 36 seconds left in the first half, St. Joe’s drove right back down the field for a touchdown as the first half expired.

St. Joe’s went into halftime down 21-14, but within one touchdown was as close as they got the rest of the game.

Christ Church held on to win 35-21 for its fifth straight win in the Greenville rivalry.

“Hats off to our coaches, the players had a great week of practice,” Christ Church Head Coach Quin Hatfield said. “We had a good game plan, we were confident, we got out early and made a few missteps. But, this is a crew man. We’ve got a lot of grit, lot of fight and you saw that on display tonight. I’m proud of our guys.”

Christ Church hoping to complete back-to-back state titles in a few weeks. Check out the rest of our local high school football scores here.

FOX Carolina’s Tailgate Tour continues next week with a huge matchup between two 8-1 teams.

Broome plays at Chapman Friday night in a game that will decide their region’s champion.

