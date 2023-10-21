Hundreds join in Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Anderson

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of people came together on Saturday in Anderson to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease.

The South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual two-mile Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Anmed Health’s North Campus.

More than 900 people participated in the walk and raised more than $132,000 for Alzheimer’s research and care.

The last Upstate Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the year will be held in Spartanburg on Oct. 28.

Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 6 million people living with the disease. In South Carolina, there are more than 95,000 people with Alzheimer’s and 216,000 people who care for someone with Alzheimer’s.

