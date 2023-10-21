Hundreds join in Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of people came together on Saturday in Anderson to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease.

The South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association held its annual two-mile Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Anmed Health’s North Campus.

More than 900 people participated in the walk and raised more than $132,000 for Alzheimer’s research and care.

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Anderson (Alzheimer's Association, SC Chapter)

The last Upstate Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the year will be held in Spartanburg on Oct. 28.

Alzheimer’s is a leading cause of death in the United States, with more than 6 million people living with the disease. In South Carolina, there are more than 95,000 people with Alzheimer’s and 216,000 people who care for someone with Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.