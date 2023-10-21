Man charged after tip leads deputies to pounds of drugs in Rutherford Co.

Isaiha Magers WHNS
Isaiha Magers WHNS(Rutherford County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after pounds of drugs were seized from a residence in the area.

Deputies said they began investigating on October 17 after someone submitted a tip about drugs in the community. According to deputies, after they received the tip, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies added that they knew the suspect didn’t have a valid driver’s license, so they pulled him over.

Deputies stated that they searched the suspect’s vehicle and found multiple baggies of marijuana and other paraphernalia, which led them back to the suspect’s residence, where they seized the following.

  • 0.57 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms
  • 3.69 pounds of marijuana
  • 129 grams of THC Wax
  • 4.68 pounds of codeine
  • 2 pounds of synthetic cannabinoid
  • 7 firearms

Following the investigation, the suspect, 21-year-old Frances Magers, was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Trafficking Synthetic Cannabinoid, PWIMSD SCH I, two counts of PWIMSD SCH VI, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Operators License.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
The School District of Oconee County said a football player was airlifted from a Seneca High...
Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game
Bachman's Warbler
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says
William Bailey
Suspect who barricaded himself inside Anderson County home identified

Latest News

Christopher Jones
Deputies searching for missing man from Greenville County
Generic police lights
5 charged following multiple overdoses in Rutherford County
WHNS - One-on-One with WNC Congressman
One-on-One with WNC Congressman
Tailgate Tour: St Joes @ Christ Church
Tailgate Tour: St Joes @ Christ Church