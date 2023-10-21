South Carolina Gamecocks fall to Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks traveled to Faurot Field to take on the #20 ranked Missouri Tigers.

Currently, the Gamecocks are ranked last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in total rushing yards.

The winner of the game is awarded the Mayor’s Cup trophy, which Mizzou has had in its possession for the past four years.

1st quarter

South Carolina won the toss and deferred to the second half.

The beginning of the game was rocky with both teams trying to get on the scoreboard.

Until the Mizzour Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with a 42-yard TD by Wide Receiver Luther Burden III after a pass from Quarterback Brady Cook.

This made the score become the Tigers up by 6 points and the Gamecocks still with 0.

The Tigers made another touchdown during the first quarter with a run for 10 yards for a TD by Running Back Cody Schrader.

The first quarter ends with 0-14, and Missouri in the lead.

Second quarter

At 2nd and 5, Brady Cook ran for 17 yards for a touchdown, which brought the score 0, South Carolina- 21, Missouri.

Ty’Ron Hopper sacked Spencer Rattler for a loss of 8 yards to South Carolina.

With one minute and 50 seconds left in the game, Harrison Mevis made a 21-yard field goal that made the score 0- 24.

Then South Carolina came back with a 51-yard field goal by Kicker Mitch Jeter.

Third quarter

In the third quarter, Mitch Jeter made another field goal which brought the score to 6-24.

The Tigers were still in the lead.

Mitch Jeter continued his motion with another field goal at 4th and 10 for 38 yards.

The quarter eventually saw a score of 9-24.

Fourth quarter

Thirteen minutes into the last quarter, Harrison Mevis made a 53-yard field goal to make the score 9-27.

So far Missouri has been dominating the game and staying in the lead as the Gamecocks continue to fight.

Spencer Rattler passed a complete to Trey Knox for 2 yards to the Missouri yard line.

In the last quarter, Mitch Jeter made a field goal at 21 yards, making the score 12-27.

With two minutes and 46 seconds left in the game, Cody Schrader ran for 11 yards for a TD, bringing the score to 12-34.

The final score is 12-34.

The Missouri Tigers won the game and kept the Mayor’s Cup trophy in their possession.

NEXT UP: The Gamecocks will take on Texas A&M at Kyle Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Anyone can watch the game on ESPN.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.