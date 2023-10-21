UPDATE: City plans to fix West Greenville neighborhood bridge after concerns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bridge in West Greenville is full of potholes and patches and neighbors are fed up. We first brought you this story in 2022 when we spoke with residents about the Queen Street Bridge. Now, we’re learning the city plans to fix it.

Just the thought of the bridge frustrates Emma Baldwin, who grew up in West Greenville.

“The Queen Street Bridge is beyond repair,” Baldwin sighed. “It is chipping, you can actually pick up chucks of cement, you can see the rebar.”

After saying a prayer, she reluctantly crosses the bridge every Sunday for church.

“There’s always a prayer being said before I get on it, because we just don’t know,” she said.

We first spoke with Baldwin last October, when she gave us a tour of the bridges’ nooks and cracks.

“They just don’t care. C-A-R-E,” she said back in 2022.

The bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern, but has not been maintained in years. When we started asking questions, the city told us they’d work with the railway company to find a solution. And now, they have a plan. With recent infrastructure funding from the state, they’ve set aside $130,000 to kick things off.

“Well when I saw the amount I thought hmm...I don’t think that’s gonna be enough,” said Baldwin.

And she’s right—the city says that money will only cover the cost of a feasibility study. The bridge is an important connection from one side of the neighborhood to the other. The study will help determine if it can be repaired or if they need to tear it all down and rebuild it.

“Don’t come here with that patchwork. That’s just a band-aid on a big problem. It needs to be completely torn down and rebuilt,” she said.

Earlier this year city engineers estimated it’ll take $9 million for a new and wider bridge. It’s labeled as a priority project. Baldwin is optimistic it’ll be fixed, especially with the amount of new residents coming in.

“When these people are moving in there, they expect that their neighborhood is going to be up to par with the houses they are building,” she said.

The city says they’ll begin the study in November. After that, they’ll start designing and figuring out how much it will cost to fix.

