1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and another is injured following a crash on Saturday evening.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 6:40 p.m. on West Springs Highway.

Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on West Springs Highway when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the passenger passed away at the scene.

They were the only two occupants in the vehicle.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim at this time.

