1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

