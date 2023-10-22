Former Gamecock writes book set to release next year

Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.
Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.(Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.

Wilson has written a book titled “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You”.

The WNBA player took to her Twitter/X account to announce the book in a post.

It is expected to be released on Feb. 6, 2024.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Law enforcement investigating following incident at Elbert County fair
Car Crash
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Without Van Dyke, Miami rallies and stuns Clemson 28-20 in double OT thriller
South Carolina Gamecocks takes on the Tigers in Missouri
South Carolina Gamecocks fall to Missouri Tigers
Dabo's comments
FOX Carolina Tailgate Show: Clemson and South Carolina coaches in the spotlight
Christ Church wins 5th straight over St. Joe's in Greenville rivalry
Game of the Week: Christ Church wins 5th straight over St. Joseph’s