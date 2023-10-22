Law enforcement investigating following incident at Elbert County fair

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement is investigating following an incident at the Elberton12-County Fair Saturday night.

Deputies said the incident began with a fight that resulted in someone reportedly pulling out a gun and firing at least once.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and searched the fairgrounds but found nobody suffering from gunshot wounds or injuries.

Deputies stated that a juvenile was detained for the fight and released to their parents, but deputies were unable to find the person who fired a weapon.

The Elberton 12-County Fair released the following statement following the incident, outlining policy changes they plan to implement in response to the incident.

Deputies said the fair was still open following the situation. Adding that multiple law enforcement agencies were there to ensure everyone was safe.

