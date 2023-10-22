Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

