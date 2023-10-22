“A miraculous find:” 2-year-old reported missing in Newberry County found safe in woods

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 2-year-old girl was found in a wooded area after being reported missing by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

Deputies announced the child, Sara Alice Grice, was last seen on Sunday at her home outside of Prosperity around 3 p.m. after laying down with her mother.

At around 6 p.m., a deer hunter heard her crying and called Newberry County 911, which began to track them through mapping technology. The information was then transmitted to a SLED helicopter and the first responders.

The hunters and Grice were found in a wooded area by a search term almost a mile away from the girl’s home. Grice was taken to a waiting Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which took her to a Newberry County EMS Ambulance.

Deputies said other than being tired, thirsty, and frightened, the little girl was in good shape.

NCSO described the locating of the missing girl as a “miraculous find.”

