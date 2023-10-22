More sunshine and a brief chill on the way

Great stretch of fall weather ahead with no rain in sight for the next several days
By Bryan Bachman
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our weather remains mostly on cruise control for the next week.

Drought Monitor as of 10/21/2023
Drought Monitor as of 10/21/2023(WHNS)

Our forecast for the next week is a real ‘good news, bad news’ situation. Good news: we’re looking at some gorgeous late-October weather, with plentiful sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Bad news: this will only allow our drought situation to worsen. Most of our area is experiencing moderate drought conditions, but we’re all abnormally dry. Upstate locations alone are running more than four inches below average Fall rainfall, and this stretch will only add to the ground we need to make up.

Rainfall Tally, Upstate
Rainfall Tally, Upstate(WHNS)

As for tonight, high pressure will remain in control as some high clouds trickle in from the west. Winds will ease up a bit, dialing back to around 6-12 mph with lows dipping to the mid 40s to around 50.

More sunshine on tap for Sunday, with continued breezy conditions. Winds will pick back up to 10-20 mph across much of the region, especially the mountains. A cold front sweeping in from the northwest won’t bring any wet weather with it, but it will lead to a wider split in temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s across western North Carolina, with low 70s hanging on upstate.

Regional Forecast, Sunday
Regional Forecast, Sunday(WHNS)

We’ll all feel the full effects of the cold front going into Sunday night. Skies will remain clear, but a brief shot of colder air will settle over the region. Lows in the middle to upper 30s are expected across western North Carolina where patchy frost will be possible. Upstate locations will hold mostly in the low 40s, but outlying locations could dip to the upper 30s as well. Either way, make sure to bring your pets in for the night, protect your plants, and be ready to bundle up on Monday morning.

Wake-Up Weather, Monday Morning
Wake-Up Weather, Monday Morning(WHNS)

Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout next week as a sprawling high pressure system slowly builds east. After briefly cooler highs in the 60s on Monday, we’ll steadily warm toward the middle and upper 70s by the second half of the week. Warmer than average for late October, but gorgeous all the same.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate
High Temperature Trend, Upstate(WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
The School District of Oconee County said a football player was airlifted from a Seneca High...
Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Dhruv Patel is accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets
William Bailey
Suspect who barricaded himself inside Anderson County home identified

Latest News

winds
Beautiful weekend ahead with comfortable Fall weather
Sunny skies in store for the weekend and next week. Breezy conditions Saturday
Sunny skies in store for the weekend and next week. Breezy conditions Saturday
Conditions begin to clear Friday night, plenty of sunshine in the days ahead
Conditions begin to clear Friday night, plenty of sunshine in the days ahead
Rain moves in, breezy and mild weekend
Rain moves in, breezy and mild weekend