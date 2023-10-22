More sunshine and a brief chill on the way

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our weather remains mostly on cruise control for the next week.

Our forecast for the next week is a real ‘good news, bad news’ situation. Good news: we’re looking at some gorgeous late-October weather, with plentiful sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Bad news: this will only allow our drought situation to worsen. Most of our area is experiencing moderate drought conditions, but we’re all abnormally dry. Upstate locations alone are running more than four inches below average Fall rainfall, and this stretch will only add to the ground we need to make up.

As for tonight, high pressure will remain in control as some high clouds trickle in from the west. Winds will ease up a bit, dialing back to around 6-12 mph with lows dipping to the mid 40s to around 50.

More sunshine on tap for Sunday, with continued breezy conditions. Winds will pick back up to 10-20 mph across much of the region, especially the mountains. A cold front sweeping in from the northwest won’t bring any wet weather with it, but it will lead to a wider split in temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s across western North Carolina, with low 70s hanging on upstate.

We’ll all feel the full effects of the cold front going into Sunday night. Skies will remain clear, but a brief shot of colder air will settle over the region. Lows in the middle to upper 30s are expected across western North Carolina where patchy frost will be possible. Upstate locations will hold mostly in the low 40s, but outlying locations could dip to the upper 30s as well. Either way, make sure to bring your pets in for the night, protect your plants, and be ready to bundle up on Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout next week as a sprawling high pressure system slowly builds east. After briefly cooler highs in the 60s on Monday, we’ll steadily warm toward the middle and upper 70s by the second half of the week. Warmer than average for late October, but gorgeous all the same.

