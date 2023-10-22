N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million

A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your tickets! One lucky ticket purchased in Charlotte for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The $2 ticket was purchased from the Food Mart on The Plaza.

[NC lottery hits record high. How much is actually going to schools?]

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

All the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $85 million as an annuity or $36.9 million cash.

