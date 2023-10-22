Officers searching for missing man with possible cognitive impairment in Asheville

Ronald Cochran
Ronald Cochran(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that officials are searching for Ronald Cochran, a missing 69-year-old who could be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Officials said Cochran was last seen at Mission Hospital along Biltmore Avenue. They added that he was traveling south along US-25 on foot.

Officials described Cochran as five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Cochran is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 785-8956.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
The School District of Oconee County said a football player was airlifted from a Seneca High...
Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Dhruv Patel is accused of stealing lottery tickets.
Upstate store manager accused of stealing over $135,000 worth of lottery tickets
William Bailey
Suspect who barricaded himself inside Anderson County home identified

Latest News

Fire generic WHNS
Officials investigating following deadly fire in Greenville County
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting late Monday night
Coroner identifies victim from late night shooting in Greenville County
Assembly Atlanta
Assembly Atlanta’s star-studded gala: Red Carpet Special
Cherokee County storms
Cherokee County Administration building damaged during Friday evening storms