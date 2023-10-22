Officers searching for missing man with possible cognitive impairment in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons announced that officials are searching for Ronald Cochran, a missing 69-year-old who could be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Officials said Cochran was last seen at Mission Hospital along Biltmore Avenue. They added that he was traveling south along US-25 on foot.

Officials described Cochran as five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Cochran is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 785-8956.

