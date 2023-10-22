Officials investigating following deadly fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that officials are investigating following a fire that left one person dead Friday.

Officials said they responded to a house fire along Hillandale Road Friday evening and located one person inside.

According to officials, they got the man out of the house, but he passed away at the scene at 5:59 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 50-year-old Cedric Williams. They added that they are still working to determine his cause and manner of death.

The Coroner’s Office stated they are investigating this case alongside the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

