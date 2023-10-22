Officials investigating after multiple shots fired in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a shooting incident happened early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

Police said officers were called to West Birnie Street at around 1:47 a.m.

Once on scene, an officer heard numerous shots being fired in the area of Wall Street. When the officer arrived to that area he found multiple suspects, and began to exchange gunfire with them before they fled the scene on foot.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) was notified and were also called to the scene. SLED will be handling the investigation going forward.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.