Starting the week with a chill, but keeping the sunshine

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Get ready for a chill in the morning.

Frost Advisory until 10:00 AM Monday (WHNS)

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of western North Carolina until 10:00 AM Monday. Low temperatures in the middle to upper 30s could lead to patchy frost by morning. Make sure to bring in your pets for the night and protect any sensitive plants you have outside.

Wake Up Weather, Monday (WHNS)

Outside of the frost threat for the mountains, it will be a chilly night for everyone. Upstate lows will dip toward the low 40s under mostly clear skies, so be ready to layer up in the morning.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Mostly sunny skies will continue throughout the week as a sprawling high pressure system slowly builds east. After briefly cooler highs in the 60s on Monday, we’ll steadily warm toward the middle and upper 70s by the second half of the week. Warmer than average for late October, but gorgeous all the same.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.