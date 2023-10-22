Two suspects taken into custody after deputies set up checkpoints in Rutherford Co.

Marvin Logan (left), Davis Chestnut (right)
Marvin Logan (left), Davis Chestnut (right)(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were recently taken into custody after deputies set up checkpoints over the weekend.

Deputies said they set up the checkpoints to target routes in and out of high crime areas of Rutherford County.

On October 20, deputies said they stopped a driver, Marvin Logan, who had an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. They added that Logan was taken into custody and booked in the detention center, where he was given no bond.

Deputies stated that on the same day, they tried to stop a driver who fled through the checkpoint to get away from them. According to deputies, they chased the driver into South Carolina, and he was eventually stopped and taken into custody. The driver, Davis Chestnut, is currently in South Carolina but is facing extradition back to North Carolina, where he will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Law enforcement investigating following incident at Elbert County fair
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
Car Crash
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Shooting victim dies in hospital
Shooting victim dies in hospital
Man dies in house fire
Man dies in house fire
Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Silver Alert for Ronald Cochran
Silver Alert for Ronald Cochran
Spill shuts down parts of I-85
Spill shuts down parts of I-85