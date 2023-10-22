Two suspects taken into custody after deputies set up checkpoints in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people were recently taken into custody after deputies set up checkpoints over the weekend.

Deputies said they set up the checkpoints to target routes in and out of high crime areas of Rutherford County.

On October 20, deputies said they stopped a driver, Marvin Logan, who had an outstanding warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury. They added that Logan was taken into custody and booked in the detention center, where he was given no bond.

Deputies stated that on the same day, they tried to stop a driver who fled through the checkpoint to get away from them. According to deputies, they chased the driver into South Carolina, and he was eventually stopped and taken into custody. The driver, Davis Chestnut, is currently in South Carolina but is facing extradition back to North Carolina, where he will be charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

