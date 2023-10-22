U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing fishing boat, 3 crew members

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston is asking boaters to be on the lookout for the fishing...
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston is asking boaters to be on the lookout for the fishing vessel Carol Ann, which was reported missing along with its three-man crew on Friday.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat reported overdue off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia.

U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders are also searching the three crew members, whom they identified as Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow.

Watchstanders received a report Friday from the owner of the fishing vessel Carol Ann stating he hired a crew of three who did not return on Wednesday as scheduled, the agency reported. The boat’s owner told Coast Guard officials the crew extends fishing trips to maximize their catch but was growing concerned because the last communication with the crew had been six days ago.

A good Samaritan reported seeing a boat on Wednesday matching the Carol Ann’s description, but Sector Charleston watchstanders have not been able to contact the crew by marine radio.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Elizabeth City, and Savannah; Coast Guard Station Brunswick, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are involved in the search.

Anyone who sees the boat or has information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Law enforcement investigating following incident at Elbert County fair
Generic earthquake graphic.
Earthquake reported near North Carolina, Virginia border
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Car Crash
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge

Latest News

Shooting victim dies in hospital
Shooting victim dies in hospital
Man dies in house fire
Man dies in house fire
Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Silver Alert for Ronald Cochran
Silver Alert for Ronald Cochran
Spill shuts down parts of I-85
Spill shuts down parts of I-85