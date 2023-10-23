Pregnant woman among 3 shot in Hart County; teen charged

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after three people, including a pregnant victim, were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Nancy Hart School Road on October 26 at around 1:24 a.m. after someone reported the shooting.

Once on scene, they discovered a large gathering and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They added that they also learned that a third vehicle had already left for the hospital before they arrived.

Deputies contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and began investigating the situation with them.

Deputies stated that on October 26 at around 4:30 p.m., they stopped 19-year-old Tyler Avant Carter along Highway 172 near Bio Church Road and took him into custody in connection to the shooting.

Tyler Carter, 19, is facing multiple charges after 3 people were shot in Hart County, Georgia. (Hart County Sheriff's Office)

Carter is charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder, attempted feticide and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Deputies said two of the victims have been released from the hospital. The pregnant victim remains at Prisma Health in Greenville, where she is in stable condition.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114.

