GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blink-182′s One More Time Tour is coming to the Upstate in July 2024.

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said the band announced a concert at The Well on July 29.

Special guest band Pierce the Veil will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

