Deputies: 14-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested in Greenville County

(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 14-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies were called to Crescent Landing Apartments on White Horse Road around 1:30 p.m. after shots were fired. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Investigators said they determined a 14-year-old suspect shot the victim during an argument. The younger teen, who has not been identified due to his age, is charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The suspect was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

