Deputies investigating after woman shot in Greenville County
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
Deputies said they were called to a shooting near the intersection of Melvin Drive and Fairmont Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.
A woman with at least one gunshot wound also arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.
No suspects have been identified in the shooting at this time.
Deputies said their investigation is active and ongoing.
