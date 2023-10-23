Deputies investigating after woman shot in Greenville County

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.

Deputies said they were called to a shooting near the intersection of Melvin Drive and Fairmont Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A woman with at least one gunshot wound also arrived at Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to make a full recovery, deputies said.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting at this time.

Deputies said their investigation is active and ongoing.

