Early voting begins in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The countdown is on until election day and starting Monday, voters in South Carolina can head to the polls to cast their ballots early.

The State Election Commission says there are more than 200 local elections taking place across the state.

Polls open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 and stay open until 5 p.m. everyday until Friday, Nov. 3. All polls are closed on Sundays.

Voters will be asked to present their photo ID when checking in to vote.

Upstate elections offices

Abbeville County

903 West Greenwood Street, Suite 2500

864-366-2400, ext. 53

Anderson County

301 N. Main Street

864-260-4035

Cherokee County

110 Railroad Avenue

864-902-2330

Greenville County

301 University Ridge, N-1000

864-467-7256

Greenwood County

600 Monument Street, Suite 13

864-942-8585

Laurens County

105 Bolt Drive, Suite B

864-984-4431

Newberry County

1872 Wilson Road

803-321-2121

Oconee County

415 South Pine Street

864-638-4196

Pickens County

222 McDaniel Avenue B-9

864-898-5948 or 864-898-5949

Spartanburg County

366 North Church Street, Room 1630

864-596-2549

Union County

1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Suite B

864-429-1616

