Early voting begins in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The countdown is on until election day and starting Monday, voters in South Carolina can head to the polls to cast their ballots early.
The State Election Commission says there are more than 200 local elections taking place across the state.
Polls open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23 and stay open until 5 p.m. everyday until Friday, Nov. 3. All polls are closed on Sundays.
Voters will be asked to present their photo ID when checking in to vote.
Click here to find your local polling place.
Upstate elections offices
Abbeville County
- 903 West Greenwood Street, Suite 2500
- 864-366-2400, ext. 53
- 301 N. Main Street
- 864-260-4035
- 110 Railroad Avenue
- 864-902-2330
- 301 University Ridge, N-1000
- 864-467-7256
- 600 Monument Street, Suite 13
- 864-942-8585
- 105 Bolt Drive, Suite B
- 864-984-4431
Newberry County
- 1872 Wilson Road
- 803-321-2121
Oconee County
- 415 South Pine Street
- 864-638-4196
- 222 McDaniel Avenue B-9
- 864-898-5948 or 864-898-5949
- 366 North Church Street, Room 1630
- 864-596-2549
Union County
- 1246 S. Duncan Bypass, Suite B
- 864-429-1616
