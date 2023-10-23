Gamecock Women’s Basketball honors former coach following her recent passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Women’s Basketball kicked off their season Sunday with a special exhibition game where they honored former assistant coach Nikki Mccray-Penson, who passed away earlier this year.

McCray-Penson passed away in July following a battle with breast cancer. She joined South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley as an assistant in 2008 and helped lead the Gamecocks to their first national championship in 2017. McCray-Penson then continued on to have stops at Old Dominion and Mississippi State before stepping down for health reasons. Following that absence, she returned to coaching as an assistant at Rutgers last season.

Rutgers traveled down to Columbia this weekend to take on the Gamecocks in this special matchup.

Both teams took a photo before tip-off showing off t-shirts honoring McCray-Penson.

South Carolina took the win over Rutgers 100-55. Their next game will be the start of the regular season on November 6 in Paris, France.

