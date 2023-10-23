Greenville County burglary, kidnapping suspect now charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect who was arrested in September for burglary and bank card fraud is now charged with murder.

On Sept. 10, deputies said Trevious Jackson broke into the apartment of 86-year-old Mary McDavitt Bassett on Knights Spur Court in Simpsonville. Bassett was later found dead.

On Friday, the medical examiner determined Bassett died from blunt force trauma. Deputies said forensic evidence collected from the scene connected Jackson to her death.

Now charged with murder, Jackson has been in custody since Sept. 15 on the following charges:

First-degree burglary (x2)

Financial transaction card theft (x2)

Financial transaction card fraud (x2)

Armed robbery

Kidnapping

First-degree assault

Petit larceny

Pointing and presenting a firearm

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Deputies said less than two months before the break-in and homicide at Bassett’s apartment, Jackson forced himself into a woman’s apartment on Woodruff Road. Once inside, investigators said he stole her debit card and sexually assaulted her before trapping her in a bathroom by blocking the door with a dresser.

Jackson is being held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.

