Man arrested following church break-ins in West Asheville

Marcus Tyler Hanshaw
Marcus Tyler Hanshaw(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested for church break-ins that occurred at West Asheville Church.

Police said the incidents happened two days in a row on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19.

Officers were called to the church on State Street to investigate reports of a suspect breaking into a shed and a church member’s vehicle and stealing lawn equipment and tools.

Police obtained surveillance video during the investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Marcus Tyler Hanshaw.

Hanshaw was located in a nearby area at around noon on October 19 and arrested on the following charges:

  • Felony breaking and entering a place of worship two counts
  • Felony larceny
  • Felony larceny after breaking and entering two counts
  • Felony possession of burglary tools

Hanshaw is currently being held without bond due to a previous felony breaking and entering charge earlier this month in West Asheville, in which he was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $2,500 secured bond.

