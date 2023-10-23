Porchfest returns to one of Greenville’s oldest neighborhoods

By Freeman Stoddard and Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Porchfest returned to one of Greenville’s oldest neighborhoods for the third year Sunday.

Dozens of local music acts took to the porches at several homes in the Hampton-Pickney neighborhood for an afternoon of community of music.

Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s, the history of the neighborhood dates back to the late 19th century. The neighborhood was the first trolley car neighborhood in Greenville, and residents take pride in preserving the homes that have stood for years.

Earlier this month, the neighborhood had a series of historical markers made to tell the story of the area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass panic at fairgrounds in Elbert Co.
Law enforcement investigating following incident at Elbert County fair
Car Crash
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
Shootout in Gaffney
SLED investigating following shootout between suspects and officers in Gaffney

Latest News

Porchfest
Porchfest returns to one of Greenville's oldest neighborhoods
Shootout in Gaffney
Suspects wanted following shootout involving officers in Gaffney
New safety measures at fair
New safety measures implemented after incident at Elbert Co. Fair
Shooting victim dies in hospital
Shooting victim dies in hospital