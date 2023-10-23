Porchfest returns to one of Greenville’s oldest neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Porchfest returned to one of Greenville’s oldest neighborhoods for the third year Sunday.

Dozens of local music acts took to the porches at several homes in the Hampton-Pickney neighborhood for an afternoon of community of music.

Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s, the history of the neighborhood dates back to the late 19th century. The neighborhood was the first trolley car neighborhood in Greenville, and residents take pride in preserving the homes that have stood for years.

Earlier this month, the neighborhood had a series of historical markers made to tell the story of the area.

