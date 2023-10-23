Solicitor: Upstate man who ‘nearly killed’ security guard sentenced to life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a man from Greenville has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison following a shooting incident that took place in 2020.

According to the solicitor, on July 4, 2020, 44-year-old William Lykis McKinney, who was a convicted felon at the time, arrived at 1705 White Horse Road, formerly Club Dolce, in illegal possession of a gun. Security at the club watched closely as McKinney approached a group of people outside of the club.

Officials said multiple witnesses confirmed that security gave McKinney several warnings to take his hands out of his pockets and to drop the gun but after refusing to do so, McKinney shot one security guard three times in the upper and lower torso regions, nearly killing him.

McKinney fled on foot and got into a car which led police on a high-speed chase ending at a dead-end road where he was taken into custody, officials said.

After a four-day jury trial on Oct. 19, 2023, Solicitor Wilkins said McKinney was found guilty on the charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

McKinney was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

