Upstate nonprofit to provide more room during colder months
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries is making more room to give homeless people relief from chilly temperatures in the Upstate.
The nonprofit activates its cold weather shelters when the overnight temperatures are set to drop to 40 degrees or below on a clear night or 43 degrees and below when there is a 60 percent or higher chance of precipitation.
On days when the cold weather shelters are activated, some of these shelters take about 200 extra people.
“You can’t rest because you’re worried, you know, somebody’s gonna come and try to do something to you, and then, of course, it’s always cold,” said Dan Weathers, a former homeless citizen. “You don’t get any rest and you don’t get that recharge to start your next day - to get yourself out of the situation you’re in.”
There are four Miracle Hill cold weather shelters:
- Men only
- 575 W Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601
- Intake hours are between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Women and mothers with young children.
- 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607
- Intake hours are between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Men, women and mothers with children.
- 189 N Forest St, Spartanburg, SC 29301
- Intake hours are between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Men, women and mothers with children.
- 227 Henderson St, Gaffney, SC 29341
- Intake hours are between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
