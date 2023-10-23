Warm and dry end to October

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Monday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The week started off chilly, but there’s a big warming trend ahead, peaking over the weekend. It’s also dry with no rain in sight.

Monday morning started off quiet chilly but the temperatures climb quickly through the day. In fact, we get a 30° to 35° swing from morning lows to afternoon highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s. It’s mainly sunny through the day helping it feel quite pleasant outside during the afternoon.

Pleasant fall afternoon
Pleasant fall afternoon(Fox Carolina)

Tuesday morning brings another chilly start. Temperatures are once again in the low 40s in the Upstate. However, the mountains are a little warmer with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. So widespread frost isn’t as much of a concern for the lower elevations.

Chilly and clear
Chilly and clear(Fox Carolina)

Tuesday brings another beautiful fall afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. From there, temperatures start to steadily climb above normal for the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday brings highs in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Dry and warming midweek
Dry and warming midweek(Fox Carolina)

By Friday, temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s making for a very mild start to the weekend. Saturday and Sunday see the return of the 80s to the Upstate for the first time in two and half weeks. This is also about 10° above normal and just 5° or so below the record highs.

In terms of rain, there is none in the next week and a half. The next possible shot at some rain is November 1st but this is not a slam dunk right now as the models are split on whether or not we get rain.

May come early November
May come early November(Fox Carolina)

