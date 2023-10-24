Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Mauldin residence on Monday.

Officers said they responded to a residence along Ashby Park Lane at around 6:34 p.m. for a welfare check and found two people dead inside.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office stated that both victims had signs of traumatic injuries, and it appeared they had been dead for at least 24 hours.

After an autopsy, the coroner classified both deaths as homicides. The cause of death has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

The woman was identified as 69-year-old Janice L. Casey. The man’s identity will be released once next of kin is notified or all resources to locate next of kin have been made.

Investigators believe the pair are husband and wife.

Stay with us as we work to learn more.

