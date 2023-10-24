SC Congressman among lawmakers introducing act to prevent hazing on college campuses

How Upstate families are helping lead the push for new hazing legislation in congress
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Bill Cassidy joined representatives Luch McBath and Jeff Duncan Tuesday to introduce bipartisan legislation to improve the reporting and prevention of hazing on college campuses.

Officials said the Stop Campus Hazing Act would require higher education institutions to include hazing incidents in their annual crime reports and establish a campus-wide, research-based program to educate students about the dangers of hazing.

“Hazing on college campuses has taken the lives of too many shining stars,” said South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan. “Our district knows the pain of losing a son, and friend, to hazing. I’m proud to stand up for countless students like Tucker W. Hipps whose life was taken too soon. If we stand united, we can put an end to hazing and ensure no one is subjected to the horrific pain it brings.”

They added that the bill would also aim to increase transparency by giving parents and students better information about a school’s history of hazing incidents.

“Since hazing accounts for and covers such a wide range of criminal acts on campus, it only makes sense for it to be reported with other crimes on campus,” said Cindy Hipps, Mother of Tucker Hipps. Transparency, education and accountability are important aspects of the ‘Stop Campus Hazing Act’ in addition to tracking statistics. I feel this legislation is a no-brainer!” Last month marked nine years since the passing of Tucker Hipps, who died in 2014 while pledging Sigma Phi Epsilon at Clemson University.

The law is cosponsored by multiple other senators, including Lindsay Graham from South Carolina and Thom Tillis from North Carolina. The other cosponsors include Dick Durbin, Bob Casey, Tim Kaine, and Susan Collins.

