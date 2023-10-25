Board denies request to reconsider parole for Greenwood ‘battered woman’ who killed boyfriend

South Carolina's parole board has denied a request to reconsider its recent decision to deny parole to Tiffany Carroll
By Amanda Shaw and Zach Prelutsky
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood woman, later identified as a victim of abuse, who stabbed her boyfriend to death will have to wait another year to be reconsidered for parole.

Tiffany Carroll is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the voluntary manslaughter of William Jamaal Johnson in 2017. She pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the case and officials argued she was in an abusive relationship.

A clinical psychologist later diagnosed her with battered woman syndrome.

Carroll was up for parole in September but after board members considered more than a dozen criteria, the request was denied. At least one member of the board raised concerns about the violent nature of Johnson’s death.

Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin has joined Carroll’s family in calling for parole to be granted.

“Based on my best judgment, I cannot foresee that if Mrs. Caroll should be released, she would be a danger to society,” the chief wrote in a new letter to the board. “She has tremendous support from family and our community, which is crucial for a person to succeed after being released back into society.”

Carroll’s defense asked the board to reconsider on several grounds, including the new information from Chaudoin. However, a letter handed down from the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services on Wednesday, said the chief’s letter “does not warrant a reconsideration of their decision.”

Carroll will be eligible for parole again in September 2024.

RELATED COVERAGE
Greenwood woman in prison for killing boyfriend denied parole
Tiffany Carrol
Upstate woman in prison for boyfriend’s death not eligible for pardon
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Family, lawmaker call for release of Greenwood woman in prison for manslaughter
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Greenwood Chief changes stance in Tiffany Carroll case with new letter
Greenwood Chief changing stance in Tiffany Carroll case

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Murray stopped by for dinner at Root along Front Street in downtown Georgetown.
Legendary actor, comedian Bill Murray stops by SC restaurant
Scene after two women shot on Motor Boat Club Road in Greenville County
Deputies charge 80-year-old accused of shooting 2 women in Greenville
2 killed, 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Spartanburg
Coroner releases identity of one driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85
Mauldin death investigation
Coroner identifies one of homicide victims in Mauldin
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director

Latest News

‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
A Greenville lottery player is a millionaire after stopping for a cup of coffee at a...
‘Lucky feeling’ wins Upstate woman $2 million in lottery
Breast cancer awareness (generic)
Breast Cancer survivors catwalk in Reconstruct the Runway fashion show
Carolina Plastic Surgery is hosting its first Reconstruct the Runway Fashion show. A Fashion...
Reconstruct the Runway
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville
'Label-less' musical coming to Asheville