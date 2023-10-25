Board denies request to reconsider parole for Greenwood ‘battered woman’ who killed boyfriend

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood woman, later identified as a victim of abuse, who stabbed her boyfriend to death will have to wait another year to be reconsidered for parole.

Tiffany Carroll is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for the voluntary manslaughter of William Jamaal Johnson in 2017. She pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the case and officials argued she was in an abusive relationship.

A clinical psychologist later diagnosed her with battered woman syndrome.

Carroll was up for parole in September but after board members considered more than a dozen criteria, the request was denied. At least one member of the board raised concerns about the violent nature of Johnson’s death.

Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin has joined Carroll’s family in calling for parole to be granted.

“Based on my best judgment, I cannot foresee that if Mrs. Caroll should be released, she would be a danger to society,” the chief wrote in a new letter to the board. “She has tremendous support from family and our community, which is crucial for a person to succeed after being released back into society.”

Carroll’s defense asked the board to reconsider on several grounds, including the new information from Chaudoin. However, a letter handed down from the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services on Wednesday, said the chief’s letter “does not warrant a reconsideration of their decision.”

Carroll will be eligible for parole again in September 2024.

