Carowinds will not be open year-round in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Year-round operations at Carowinds were short-lived.

The amusement park released its 2024 calendar Wednesday, and unlike 2023, it will not be open the entire year.

Officials said it will close from January to February -- aside from Jan. 1 -- which is WinterFest.

In 2023, Carowinds expanded to year-round operations.

RELATED: Carowinds expanding to year-round operations in 2023

Opening Day is scheduled for March 9. To see the full calendar, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.