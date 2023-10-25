Crews responding after lightning sparks fire in Nantahala National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service announced that crews are responding to a fire in the Nantahala National Forest after lightning struck the area.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service announced that crews are responding to a fire in the Nantahala National Forest after lightning struck the area.

Officials said the fire began on October 23 when lightning struck a part of the forest in the Cheoah-Tusquitee Ranger District.

According to officials, the fire is impacting 52 acres and moving towards Junaluska Road.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said no private property or structures are in danger right now. They added that officials expect the fire to grow and burn for up to a few weeks.

