Deputies find missing woman last seen leaving NC detention center

Tammie Mann
Tammie Mann(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a missing woman who was last seen leaving the Rutherford County Detention Center has been found.

Deputies said Tammie Mann was last seen on Oct. 16 walking toward North Washington Street after being released from the detention center. Deputies added that she was wearing gray sweatpants, a pink shirt and a black coat.

Deputies described Mann as five feet tall and 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to deputies, Mann was known to sometimes live along Old Ballpark Road in Spindale.

On Oct. 26, deputies said Mann was found safe.

